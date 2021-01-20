Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 1,256 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

