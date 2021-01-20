Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. 5,280,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

