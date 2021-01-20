Traders Purchase High Volume of Minerva Neurosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,126 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 682% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

