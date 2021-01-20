Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,982 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,480% compared to the typical volume of 1,138 call options.

NCR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 28,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.