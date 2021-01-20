Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,102 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,595% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.