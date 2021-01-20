Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.