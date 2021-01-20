Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 86.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

