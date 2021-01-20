TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.94. TransEnterix shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 505,637 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Research analysts expect that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.