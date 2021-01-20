Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

