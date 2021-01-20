Transform Wealth LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

