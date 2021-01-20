Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 129,423 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

NYSE SJM opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

