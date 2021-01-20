Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,525 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

