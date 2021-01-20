Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $287.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $291.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

