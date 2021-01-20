TRH Financial LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.56. 15,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,998. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

