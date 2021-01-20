TRH Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Aflac by 7,209.7% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 426,528 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Aflac by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,264. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

