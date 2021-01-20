Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

