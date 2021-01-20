Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

