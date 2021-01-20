Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,355,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

