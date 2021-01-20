Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock worth $53,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -162.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

