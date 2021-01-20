Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.16.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $252.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

