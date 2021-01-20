Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $207.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.