Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 393,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.