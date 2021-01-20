Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.30.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

