TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.01

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 9858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

