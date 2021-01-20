Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 6.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.59. 2,139,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,339,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after acquiring an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

