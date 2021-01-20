Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 386,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,590. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

