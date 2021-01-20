Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.26. 3,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

