Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 284,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 256,274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 28,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

