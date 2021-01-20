Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 164,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

