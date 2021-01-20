Tripio Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1.00 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

