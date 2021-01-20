TROY Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. TROY has a total market capitalization of $36.71 million and $1.55 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TROY has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00120602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00264815 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065464 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TROY is https://reddit.com/