TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $117,652.72 and approximately $9,550.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.