Truist Raises Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $48.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

KFRC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

