Truist Securiti Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

ABG stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 129,340.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,963,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.