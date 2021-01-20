Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $60.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.25 to $60.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.