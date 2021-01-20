Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $178,485.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $28,530.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,506. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $124.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

