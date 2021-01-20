TrustVerse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $227,895.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $227,895.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00526160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.57 or 0.03852663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013139 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

