(TSTC) (OTCMKTS:TSTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(TSTC) (OTCMKTS:TSTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. (TSTC) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

About (TSTC) (OTCMKTS:TSTC)

Telestone Technologies Corporation (Telestone) is an access network solutions provider serving the Chinese market. The Company’s access network solutions include research and development, and application of access network technology. In addition to its access network equipment, which includes repeaters, antennas and radio frequency peripherals, it also offers project design, project management, installation, maintenance and other after-sales services required by its customers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for (TSTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TSTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.