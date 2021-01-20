TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. TTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in TTEC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 124,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

