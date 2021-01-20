TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 546,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

