Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.33% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 372,883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.