TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

TUIFY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,352. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

