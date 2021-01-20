TurtleCoin Trading Up 20.5% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $167,103.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,455,467,741 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

