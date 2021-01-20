Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 9,528 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.