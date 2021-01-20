Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 9,528 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

