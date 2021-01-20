Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

