Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $765,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 284,675.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 196,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 196,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

