Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $777,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

