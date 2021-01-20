Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,168,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.