Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

